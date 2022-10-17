ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Today, Mayor Rich Dupree appointed Darrell Basco as Interim Chief of Police of the Pineville Police Department, Louisiana. Basco, who has been with Pineville PD since 1994, was most recently Deputy Chief of Police and PIO for the department.

Chief Basco steps in for Don Weatherford, who retired as Chief on Saturday after 38 years of policing service, the last 12 as Pineville’s Chief.

Chief Basco is a lifelong Pinevillian and has also lead the State’s Fraternal Order of Police for the last 14 years – the last 3 unopposed – a record for the State’s FOP, which represents over 6,000 officers statewide.

Basco will be among 8 candidates taking the Chief’s test on November 15th – and Mayor Dupree hopes to name a permanent Chief by early January.