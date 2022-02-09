ALEXANDRIA, LA (February 8, 2022) – The Orchard Foundation is holding two information sessions for interested applicants to learn more about the Central Louisiana Instructional Partnership, a paid teacher residency program that develops middle school math and science teachers for high-needs schools in Central Louisiana. Recruitment is underway for the final CLIP cohort, which begins its work in June.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program is invited to attend one of the sessions, scheduled for 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, and noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. Both sessions will be on the Mezzanine Floor of The Rapides Foundation Building, 1101 Fourth Street, Alexandria.

CLIP residents complete a 15-month accelerated graduate program of study culminating in a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Northwestern State University and a professional teaching certification. Residents receive full tuition and an additional $36,000 stipend during their residency. CLIP residents agree to teach in a Central Louisiana school for at least three years after they graduate.

The informational meetings will allow people to learn details about the program and to ask questions. CLIP Field Coordinator Lindlay Howell will be on hand to share the requirements of the program, the best steps to apply and other recommendations to assist individuals through the application process.

To qualify, applicants must have earned an undergraduate degree, must not have a teacher certification, and must meet Northwestern State University’s Master of Teaching graduate school requirements.

To apply for CLIP, interested persons should complete and submit a CLIP application, essay and release form. Forms and instructions can be found at theorchardfoundation.org/CLIP. The deadline to apply for the 2022 cohort is March 31. An application should also be made to NSU’s graduate school. Complete CLIP program requirements will be reviewed during the applicant interview process.

Applicant interviews will be held in May.

The Orchard Foundation, a nonprofit local education fund and the education arm of The Rapides Foundation, serves as the lead organization for CLIP. Project Partners include: the nine Central Louisiana School Districts of Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon and Winn; NSU’s Gallaspy College of Education & Human Development and College of Business & Technology-Computer Information Systems; Urban Learning & Leadership Center; EvalWorks; and The Rapides Foundation. CLIP is funded through a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Teacher Quality Partnership grant program.

For more information, contact Howell at 318-767-3017 or lhowell@theorchardfoundation.org.