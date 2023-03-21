BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will join the LSU Women’s Center and LSU Women’s and Gender Studies to host a conversation on preserving democracy in journalism, health equity and women in the economy and politics led by media entrepreneur Emily Ramshaw on Wednesday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Ramshaw is co-founder and CEO of The 19th News, the nation’s first independent nonprofit newsroom at the intersection of gender, politics and policy. She will discuss the origin story of The 19th and how she built a newsroom from the ground up. Additionally, she will unpack the evolution of women’s organizations to include the LGBTQ+ community and offer insight on newsroom business models.

“I am so excited to share The 19th’s journey to create a national newsroom at the intersection of gender, politics and policy,” Ramshaw said. “Creating a newsroom that reflects our nation’s diversity is critical to ensuring that underrepresented voices are centered and heard.”

The event, “Building Inclusive Newsrooms with Emily Ramshaw, Innovative Media Entrepreneur,” is Wednesday, March 22, at 4 p.m. CT in the Holliday Forum of the Manship School’s Journalism Building at 144 Field House Drive on the campus of Louisiana State University. Admission is free and open to the public. [Reserve your seat at http://bit.ly/3m2plgs by March 21 at 7 p.m. CT.] The event will be livestreamed on the Manship School’s YouTube channel.

“The Reilly Center is overjoyed to have Emily Ramshaw join us and share her unique story. Emily’s insight into the changing nature of journalism is invaluable to anyone who attends,” said Jenée Slocum, director of the Reilly Center.

Parking is available at the Union Square Garage, which can be accessed from East Campus Drive. Visitor parking is available on the second, third and fourth floors of the garage for $1.50 per hour on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact nscot25@lsu.edu.

The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs is partnership-driven, action-oriented and dedicated to exploring contemporary issues at the intersection of mass communication and public life. Its interdisciplinary approach draws together experts from diverse fields to advance research and dialogue. The intent is to inspire our communities to think deeply, take action, develop solutions and broaden knowledge. Underlying the Center’s endeavors is to strengthen and advance the Manship School’s national and state leadership in media and politics.

The LSU Women’s Center, a unit under the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, promotes the advancement of women’s issues and gender equality through its services, advocacy efforts, and educational programs. The Center also provides support, referral, and information to students, faculty, and staff on issues and concerns related to women.

LSU Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies examines the roles that gender plays in everyday life. Courses examine topics such as women in culture and history; gender and race, class, and sexuality; gender in literature, politics, the law, and the sciences.

LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication ranks among the strongest collegiate communication programs in the country, with its robust emphasis on media and public affairs. It offers undergraduate degrees in public relations, journalism, political communication, digital advertising and pre-law, along with four graduate degree programs: Master of Mass Communication, Ph.D. in Media and Public Affairs, Certificate of Strategic Communication and a dual MMC/Law degree.