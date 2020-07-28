Impairment suspected in Grant Parish fatal crash

Grant Parish (LSP) – On July 27, 2020, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71, south of Colfax. This crash took the life of 57-year-old Tom Ware of Colfax.

The initial investigation revealed a 1996 Chevrolet truck, driven by Ware, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71. For reasons still under investigation, Ware traveled off the highway and struck a tree. Ware, who was restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. High speed and impairment are suspected factors. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription medications, and other drugs have many negative effects on the body that can impair driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 36 fatalities.