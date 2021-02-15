Icy conditions lead to bridge closures over Red River.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Icy conditions and sub-freezing temperatures will continue for the next 48 hour in most of Louisiana. LA-DOTD warns people: if you do not have to travel, stay off the roads until conditions improve.

Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to obey all roadway signs. It is illegal and potentially dangerous to drive around “road closed” barricades at any time for any reason. These closures are executed to prevent crashes and to prevent motorists from becoming stranded.

Closures:

Ice on US-165 Both Directions near Red River . All Lanes Closed.

All entry and exit ramps onto I-49 between Exit 80 and Exit 94 are closed. In addition, the urban elevated sections of I-49 in Alexandria, from Exit 80-MacArthur Drive (Jct. US 71/167) to Exit 94-Rapides Station ARE NOW CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, (DOTD), advises the public that the Jackson Street Bridge over the Red River is closed effective immediately to inclement weather conditions.

The Richard Thompson/LA 8 Bridge over the Red River [Boyce Bridge], is also closed effective immediately.

For road closure information, motorists can utilize the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or Louisiana 511 smartphone application.