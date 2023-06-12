RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On June 12, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Alexandria. This crash killed 39-year-old Christopher C. Arnold of Glenmora.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by 19-year-old Leilah G. Guillory of Forest Hill, was traveling south on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Guillory struck Arnold. As a result, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Guillory was transported to Troop E, where she submitted to a chemical test. Guillory was ultimately arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail. She was charged with DWI 1st offense, and hit and run. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences. In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 28 fatalities

