Hurricane Laura Storm Restoration – Pineville and Grant Parishes

47 percent of customers’ power restored as of 11 a.m.



PINEVILLE, La. – Sept. 1, 2020 – As of 11 a.m. today, power had been restored to over 47 percent of Rapides and Grant parish customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

“As the strongest hurricane to strike the state since 1856, Cleco’s system experienced extensive damage, including damage to every distribution and transmission substation that serve these two parishes, and too many broken poles and miles of downed wire to accurately report at this time,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “The damage is so extensive that some infrastructure needs to be completely rebuilt.”

Transmission lines carry electricity generated by power plants to main distribution power lines that then feed into communities.

“In this two parish area, we have over 1,300 personnel working on the power lines, clearing debris and trimming trees, plus additional behind-the-scenes resources which, to date, is the second largest number of resources we’ve brought in for a storm, second only to Hurricane Katrina,” said Lass.

Across Rapides and Grant parishes, it could take weeks for customers to get their electricity back. The company is offering the most up-to-date restoration information on their Facebook page @ClecoPower and website cleco.com.

“We appreciate the support our customers are showing our Cleco crews and those crews assisting us from over 16 states,” said Lass. “While we welcome the support of customers, we do want to remind customers to practice social distancing and not stop crews because it is unsafe and slows power restoration work.”

Grant Parish Total Customers Total customers restored % of customers restored Atlanta 30 30 100 Bentley 556 161 29% Colfax 2158 811 38% Dry Prong ,Williana 2194 729 33% Georgetown 18 0 0% Montgomery 205 8 4% Pollock 2773 412 15% Total Grant Parish 7,934 2,151 27%

Rapides Parish Total Customers Total customers restored % of customer restored Alexandria – Greenway Park 208 81 39% Alexandria, Willow Glenn 1,200 992 83% Alexandria 3,792 2435 64% Barron, Big Island, Buckeye, Deville, Hickory Grove, Holloway 4,101 2677 65% Camp Beauregard, Esler, Pineville, Kingsville, Kolin, Paradise, Ruby 18,187 9699 53% Willie Clark Rd / AB Porter Rd 498 498 100 Ball, Pineville, Pollock 2,768 1854 67% Boyce, Gardner, Hot Wells, McNutt, Rapides, Wilda 3,042 392 13% Elmer 835 31 4% Flatwoods, Pine Coupee 150 3 2% Hineston, La Camp 347 32 9% Chopin, Lena, Martco, Sharp, Rock Quarry, Taylor Hill 530 512 18% Mora 180 171 9% Otis 364 354 10% Total Rapides Parish 36,202 18,731 52%



