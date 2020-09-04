Hurricane Laura Restoration – Power restored to 84 percent of customers 9/4/20 – 8 a.m. Update

PINEVILLE, La. – Sept. 4, 2020 – As of 8 a.m. today, Cleco had restored power to roughly 117,649, or 84 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.





Below are customer outages by parish as of 8 a.m.

Parishes Number of Customers Without Power % of Customers Without Power Acadia 0 0% Allen 845 14% Avoyelles 36 0% Beauregard 3,456 66% Calcasieu 2,461 97% Catahoula 18 39% Desoto 0 0% Evangeline 10 0% Grant 3,759 47% Iberia 0 0% Jefferson Davis 23 58% Lasalle 15 100% Natchitoches 107 15% Rapides 8,444 20% Red River 0 0% Sabine 920 14% St. Landry 0 0% St. Martin 0 0% St. Mary 0 0% Vernon 2,257 38%

Percentages are based on total customers affected by Hurricane Laura; not Cleco’s total customer base.

For additional information on Cleco’s storm restoration efforts, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center. Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns 10 generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,360 MWs and serves approximately 288,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, three wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.





