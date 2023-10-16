ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The LSUA Foundation is pleased to announce a $338,000 gift from the estate of Hugh C. Smith to establish an endowed scholarship in the College of Mathematics and Natural Science for those pursuing a degree in biological science. The donation will be used to award deserving students annually in perpetuity.

Hugh C. Smith, Ph.D., was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi. He graduated from Brookhaven High School and earned his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in biology at Mississippi State University. He began his teaching career at LSUA where he taught biology and zoology. He served as the Interim Head of the Division of Sciences and Department Chair for Biological Science. The LSU Board of Supervisors named him Professor Emeritus.

Kelly Pepper, President of the LSUA Foundation, reflected on the impact of this gift, stating, “We are deeply grateful for this legacy gift from Dr. Smith’s estate. This endowed scholarship not only stands as a testament to Dr. Smith’s lifelong dedication to education but also embodies his enduring affection for LSUA. It is a beautiful tribute that will continue to resonate through the generations of students it will assist.”

As during Smith’s tenure at LSUA, the Department of Biological Sciences is a faculty of teacher-scholars committed to student empowerment and success through quality instruction, innovative teaching, and mentorship of original undergraduate research (conducted in laboratory and field and communicated to the scientific community). Small class sizes facilitate faculty-student interaction where biology is taught as a series of facts and also as a way of knowing. Students become knowledgeable of conceptual and applied biological principles within the context of a liberal arts education and master skills in oral and written communication, analysis, and teamwork in preparation for graduate studies, professional school, and careers in the natural and life sciences. Faculty provide experiential education, encouraging students to question, critically evaluate, and use scientific thinking to make informed and ethical decisions as scientifically literate and responsible citizens.