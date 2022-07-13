ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Tonight, sky gazers around the world will be able to see the brightest supermoon of the year, The Buck Moon. How did it receive its name, and what exactly is a supermoon?

We know historically, humans have used the moon to keep highlight natural phenomena and keep track of seasons. During July is not just when bucks grow their antlers, but when the fuzzy, cartoon-like antlers become sharp mechanisms of defense. Between the months of January and April, bucks will shed their antlers and begin their cycle again. The Buck Moon is also known as The Thunder Moon because thunderstorms manifest in higher frequencies throughout the northeast, as far down as Washington, D.C.

According to NASA, “A supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full. So, what is so special about a supermoon? For the interested observer, there is plenty to see and learn.” Usually, the more vivid the ring of light is around the moon, the closer it is. Of course, this means the moon is closer, too! The moon should be easiest to see between 11pm and 1am.

Rainstorms may clear up around the Cenla area by this evening. If rain prevails, The Virtual Telescope Project is livestreaming this evening starting at 5pm EDT.