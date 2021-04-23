How an 8 yr-old is helping to provide life changing services to children in Central Louisiana.

8 year old Kennedy has inspired a community and is helping spread positivity and providing life changing services to children in Central Louisiana.

The story of this little girl is a great example of how one child can change the world with a vision, support, encouragement and hope.

Nikki, Kennedy’s mom, shares her story.

On a Sunday afternoon, while outside drawing with chalk, Kennedy created a saying and emblem to match. She has always been very creative, loves drawing, writing, and creating things. She said, “Mom, this is my motto in life.” I said, “That’s very creative”. Kennedy said, “Can we make it into a shirt and maybe sell them to get money.” I said, “Probably, what would you do with the money?” She said, “Give it to children!” We then reached out to our uncle, who works with foster children, on a possible organization that we can donate ALL profit towards. We wanted it to go directly to helping our children locally. His response, “Our foster children! We could do this big! And have the money go directly to foster children and buy things that are important to Kennedy such as a stuffed animal, books, clothes, and comfort items like blankets.” We are donating 100% of the proceeds to Children Advocacy Network. So let’s stand up, help Kennedy open her heart, and help our children! Thank you all in advance and remember to “Be happy, Shine bright, and Love yourself”!

Not only does it show the power of a child when they are encouraged to fulfill their ideas, but it also shows just how impactful one person can be, no matter their age.

If you would like to support Kennedy’s efforts and help provide life changing services to children in Central Louisiana, you can access the event at https://cenlacan.cbo.io. Proceeds will benefit Children’s Advocacy Network, a non-profit organization that heals and champions the needs of children and families impacted by abuse and neglect throughout Central Louisiana.

This month the Children’s Advocacy Network is sharing the message that together we can strengthen families, empower children and prevent the risks of child abuse and neglect. They strive to give children a voice, provide support for families so they resilient in adversity and empowered in their future.

You can #BeTheChange by participating in Kennedy’s efforts to help children and sharing the message to Be Happy, Shine Bright, and Love Themselves.

Find out more about CAN at www.childrensadvocacy.net.