ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) – Rapides Regional Medical Center collected more than 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food during its recent food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

Employees donated 1,101 pounds of food to help the Food Bank’s mission of alleviating hunger in Central Louisiana. The food drive was part of Rapides Regional Medical Center’s division-led food drive in North Texas that collected 23,000 pounds of food and donated $48,000 to 14 food banks.

As part of the food drive, a competition to build creative can sculptures from the donated food was held. Rapides Regional’s submission, Witches Brew, earned the Food Bank of Central Louisiana an additional $500 donation for its honorable mention place.

“Good health is tied to proper nutrition,” says Charla Ducote, Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations and Business Development. “Our compassionate colleagues continue to demonstrate how we care for our community beyond the hospital walls