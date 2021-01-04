Horses ok after multiple local agencies respond to truck fire on interstate in Louisiana

CYPRESS, La. (BRPROUD) – There was no horsin’ around over the weekend on I-49 northbound.
A fire on the interstate involved a Ford F-350 and a horse trailer on Saturday, January 2.
Marcus Smith, 63, of Ball, was travelling in a Ford F-350 which was pulling a horse trailer when a “fire originated in the engine compartment,” according to the driver.
These agencies responded to the fire near milepost# 126:
- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies
- Louisiana State Police
- Natchitoches Parish Fire Districts #5 and #6
The fire was extinguished and the horses were safely removed from the horse trailer.
No one was hurt as a result of this fire.
According to the Louisiana State Police, “family members responded to the scene to pick up Mr. Smith and the horses.”
The truck is considered a total loss.
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders new national lockdown as COVID cases explode higher
- Sean Payton previews the week ahead for the New Orleans Saints
- LC’s Harrison named ASC East Division Co-Player of the Week
- WATCH: Video shows cars blocking traffic, doing doughnuts on Memphis interstate
- Georgia runoff: Will we know the winners on Tuesday night?