PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The campus of Louisiana Christian University is buzzing with excitement as the university’s Homecoming week kicks off, and the athletic department is set to make it an unforgettable celebration. With an array of home contests scheduled, students, alumni, and fans alike have a chance to cheer on the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats in various fall sports.

Wednesday, October 25: Volleyball Exhibition

The week’s action begins with an exhibition volleyball match at H.O. West Fieldhouse. The official Homecoming match against Southern University of New Orleans was canceled, so the Lady Wildcats will now face off against Pearl River Community College at 5 p.m. A prime opportunity for fans to witness the volleyball team in action.

Thursday, October 26: Soccer Takes the Pitch

On Thursday, the soccer teams aim to give a warm yet competitive welcome to the North American Stallions in their first-ever matchup on the field. The soccer doubleheader kicks off at 5 p.m., and the Lady Wildcats play again at 7:30 p.m. This marks an exciting chapter in NAU’s second season as a program.

Saturday, October 28: Football and Soccer Showdowns

Homecoming week culminates with a thrilling day of sporting events. The football team, led by Head Coach Drew Maddox, looks to bounce back from its first loss since October 2022 when they take on the Lions of Southwestern Assemblies of God (SAGU) at 2 p.m. A game not to be missed.

Following the football action, it’s time for the fútbol teams to shine as they face off against Xavier (Louisiana) for Senior Night. The women’s soccer team will be out to challenge a remarkable Gold Nuggets squad, which has made a tremendous impact in its debut season, currently sitting in second place in the standings.

For the men’s soccer team, Saturday’s contest could be a battle for the RRAC Regular Season Championship and an automatic berth to the NAIA National Tournament. With both the Gold Rush and the Wildcats within a half-game of each other, the stakes are high as they go head-to-head in the final two matches of the year.

Louisiana Christian University invites everyone to be part of the Homecoming celebrations and support the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats in their quest for victory.