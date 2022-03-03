PITKIN, La. (BRPROUD) – A video on social media led enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to contact two men about possible feral hog violations.

The two men are Brady Hardisty, 20, and Zachary McAlister, 21.

Hardisty allegedly posted a video which showed the release of live feral hogs back into nature.

LDWF says, “Agents made contact with Hardisty and he admitted that he and McAlister transported live feral hogs from Beauregard Parish to Vernon Parish and then released them into the wild.”

Agents determined that neither man had the proper permit to move the live feral hogs.

Hardisty and McAlister were cited “for illegally transporting live feral hogs and releasing live feral hogs,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Both men face up to $1850.00 in fines and a total of ten months in jail.