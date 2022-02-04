PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – This year is the 30th annual Pineville Rotary business of the year award ceremony. Hixson Brothers Funeral Home has won this prestigious award!

When considering a business for this award, we use the following criteria:

The business must be a for profit entity.

It must have been in business for three years or more.

They must employ at least two people.

Offer solutions to meet the needs of customers.

They must have a location on the north side of the river.

They have to exhibit excellence in the four-way test of truth, fairness goodwill, and benefits to all in its dealings.

Hixson Brothers is still family owned and has been in business for the last 115 years.

On behalf of our company-

Words cannot express my Gratitude in accepting this prestigious award! Out of all the businesses in Pineville, this is such a surprise. All businesses come with daily challenges, particularly in today’s market.