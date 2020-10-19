Hit and run crash in Rapides Parish kills bicyclist from Elmer

Rapides Parish – Shortly after 11:30 a.m., on October 16, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a fatal crash, involving a bicyclist, on Louisiana Highway 121, near Valentine Lake Road. The crash took the life of 35-year-old Christopher Richey of Elmer.

The preliminary investigation revealed Richey was riding a bicycle northbound, on the edge of Louisiana Highway 121, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Richey sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle involved and the identity of an unknown individual(s) who removed the bicycle from the initial crash scene to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.

Motorists should remain alert at all times and remember the three-foot rule when passing bicycles. Making good choices, while in motor vehicles, such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 41 fatal crashes resulting in 49 fatalities.