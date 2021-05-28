Help improve Alexandria Transit, public input invited to improve ATRANS

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Alexandria-Pineville Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting an in-depth evaluation of service and assets provided by Alexandria Transit (ATRANS) to maximize ridership and efficiency to get the most out of local and federal tax dollars invested in the urban transit service. From this study, the MPO will recommend routing, asset, and service adjustments to better serve existing and potential riders; taking into account possible small-scale regional expansion for increased workforce and healthcare access.

“Our ATRANS bus system is the primary means of transportation for many residents in Alexandria and Pineville,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “This survey will help us make sure the services we are offering are in line with the needs of our community. Our city has evolved since the current routes and stops were established. We have new shopping centers and new neighborhoods that may require route adjustments to better serve the needs of our existing passengers and to expand access to attract new riders.”

“This is your system. Let us know what you want so we can adjust accordingly. We’d love to hear from you! While this plan will use lots of data, your stories, experiences, and ideas will shape the future of public transit in the metro area,” said Jonathan Bolen, transportation director with the

Rapides Area Planning Commission. “We invite bus riders and non-riders to take the survey and share your opinion about how to improve ATRANS. Whether you ride transit or not, your input is very important.”

There are numerous ways residents can weigh in with their vision for transit in our area. The MPO

encourages citizens to get involved in the planning process by taking the online survey, visiting the project webpage, and signing up for project updates. “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, our social distancing friendly methods of engagement will be more important than ever. We also have some lower-tech options available to make sure people of all ages and abilities can participate,” Bolen said.



• Visit www.cityofalexandriala.com/atrans (click on the ATRANS Study webpage link)

• Social Media: City of Alexandria Facebook Page

• Email Us: atrans@cityofalex.com

• Phone: To leave a general message call (318) 449-5000