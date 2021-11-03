Help end child abuse: “Be the Change” 2021 Gala & Auction is Nov 11

We invite you to join us for our annual Gala & Auction and help expand our therapy program that will enable more children to receive healing services and move into an empowered future.

Go to childrensadvocacy.net. On the pop-up page, click on “Register/Bid Virtual Auction” to direct you to the site. There, you can purchase your Gala and Live Auction tickets AND register for the Early Bird Online Auction that will open for bidding November 8th!!



Be on the look-out for auction item teasers that will be coming soon on our Facebook Event page! And remember, when you support Children’s Advocacy Network, you are providing healing services and advocacy to children impacted by child abuse and neglect.

We wouldn’t be able to serve without your support!

Experiencing trauma can have a lasting impact. Years of wrestling with shame and inability to see a

hopeful future are not aspects of a life meant for a child. Children’s Advocacy Network’s specialized therapy is designed to work closely with children and their families to lessen the negative symptoms of trauma and give them the skills necessary to move past the trauma towards a hopeful and bright future.