Study to Determine Feasibility of Converting Old Railway Into a Greenway

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Alexandria-Pineville Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is conducting a study to determine the feasibility of converting a former Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific rail line into a mixed-use path where people can walk, bike, roll and stroll separated from vehicle traffic.

The Rock Island Greenway would serve as a public recreation space and connect residential neighborhoods to business corridors, shopping, and more. A preferred route or design has not been established and will be determined based on input from the community.

We want to hear from you! There are two opportunities to provide input on the Rock Island Greenway right now:

Tell the MPO about walking and biking in the metro area by leaving comments on specific locations using our interactive online mapping tool. Share your vision of how you want the Rock Island Greenway to look and feel in a short survey.

Project information and both survey tools can be found online at www.rapc.info/transportation.

PM (CST) May 6, 2022.

PM (CST) May 6, 2022.