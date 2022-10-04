ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) – Healing Hearts Support Group will once again hold its annual “Walk to Remember” in person! The group will meet at the Alexandria Zoological Park on Saturday, Oct., 8 at 9 a.m.

The group which helps families deal with the grief that comes with ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, stillbirth, neonatal death and SIDS/SUIDS, invites all families affected by the loss of a child to join them.

“It is always our hope that we can support each other,” said Denise Cross, RN and Healing Hearts Support Group coordinator. “This annual walk gives us a chance to gather and celebrate our precious babies with those who understand exactly how each other feel.

“Those first anniversaries are the toughest. The first doctor’s visit. The first Christmas. The first birth date. These parents have very few tangible memories. Some do not have anything. This Walk is so important for them as well as their families to honor this child’s life.”

The first Walk to Remember took place in 1988, and this will be the first in-person Walk to Remember since 2019.

For more information about Healing Hearts Support Group or the Walk to Remember, call 769-7569.