GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) — The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office proudly announces a significant milestone as Deputies Noah Glaze, Arthur Souza, Clayson Coleman, Bryson Bonnette, and Sieha Ouch successfully graduated from the Police Academy.

The rigorous 17-week academy program immersed the deputies in comprehensive training, covering essential aspects of law enforcement, including Louisiana law, defensive tactics, physical fitness, and more. The graduates demonstrated exemplary dedication and commitment throughout their training, equipping themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to serve and protect the community effectively.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office extends its congratulations to Deputies Glaze, Souza, Coleman, Bonnette, and Ouch on this significant achievement. Their dedication to public service reflects the values of the Sheriff’s Office, and they now stand ready to apply their knowledge and skills in serving and protecting the citizens of Grant Parish.