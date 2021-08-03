Grant Parish Sheriff ask for help locating suspect(s) who shot Zydeco legend Chris Ardoin, and 14-year-old then fled scene

COLFAX, La. (KLFY) The sheriff of the parish where zydeco musician Chris Ardoin was shot is calling out to the public to say something if they know something.

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain said even though Ardoin and the 14 year old survived that does not make what happened less important.

He says there were thousands at that concert and many more people could have been hurt.

Sheriff McCain is calling on the public to speak up.

He says his detectives are still working the case talking to as many people as possible.

“Just the fact that people are out there trying to enjoy themselves and have a good time, to have somebody open fire in a crowd is just hard for me to understand. The people have been very helpful, but because we have so many people that was there that’s the reason for taking so long to interview everyone who saw something or had some information. But we want to be as thorough as possible that’s the reason we’re asking for people to continue to come forward that may have been there and seen something that can be helpful to us.”

Two people with guns were arrested the night of the shooting, but no word if they’re connected to the shooting.