ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 west of U.S. Highway 167. The crash claimed the life of 86-year-old Eva H. Burks.

The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Nissan Versa, driven by Burks, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 8. For reasons still under investigation, the Versa crossed the centerlines into the eastbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Burks, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Rogue, who also was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated 32 fatal crashes, resulting in 34 fatalities.