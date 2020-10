Pineville, LA (WNTZ) – The grand opening for Southbound Spirits was Thursday in Pineville. The store hours are Monday through Saturday 9am-9pm and Sunday 11am-6pm.

Southbound Spirits offers a large range of adult beverages, and even has a drive thru. The new business is locally owned and operated by Denise Jeansonne, and is located at 2200 Old Marksville Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360.