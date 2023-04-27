MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – On June 26, 2023, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort will host the United Way Hit for Hope Tunica-Biloxi Governors Cup, a golf tournament at the Tamahka Trail Golf Course benefiting ALICE programs through United Way of Central Louisiana. ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) programs support working-class families in the community who may be unable to afford the basics of childcare, housing, food and healthcare. These individuals are often struggling to keep their households from financial ruin while keeping our local communities running.

“The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and Paragon Casino Resort are dedicated to investing in our community’s well-being and future,” said Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, which owns Paragon Casino Resort. “Thanks to partners like United Way, we are able to reach more families in need and provide them with the tools to succeed and care for their loved ones.”

Those interested are encouraged to register for the tournament and participate in a competitive and innovative 18-hole championship-level course golf tournament. Representatives from the Tribe, Paragon Casino Resort and United Way of Central Louisiana will all attend the event, as well as local leaders.

“Our dedicated participants and partner organizations make this event possible,” said Michelle Purl, President and CEO of United Way of Central Louisiana. “Each year, we look forward to gathering in support of our ALICE network and the most vulnerable populations in our community. We hope this year’s tournament is a great success, and look forward to a friendly, fun competition.”

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, Paragon Casino Resort and United Way of Central Louisiana have a long history of giving back to the region. In 2021, the tribe donated more than $1 million to charitable causes in Avoyelles Parish alone, with the help of partners like United Way.

Registration for this event and sponsorship opportunities including silver, gold and platinum levels can be found at https://www.uwcl.org/hit-hope.

About Paragon Casino Resort

Since opening its doors in 1994, The Paragon Casino Resort has strived to become the most entertaining gaming destination in the South.

The facilities features an impressive lineup of luxury amenities and attractions, including over 1,000 slot machines and over 35 tables on a 64,000-square-foot gaming floor; hotel with more than 500 rooms; full-service spa and salon; 18-hole golf course with a fully stocked pro-shop and grillroom; indoor tropical pool; a soaring bayou themed atrium complete with a live alligator habitat; a three-screen cinema; restaurants; bars; full-service top rated RV resort; Cyber Quest arcade and over 75,000 square feet of meeting space including an expansive showroom hosting concerts and conventions. Over the years, the Paragon facilities have made a significant economic impact on central Louisiana. Currently, the Paragon employs over 700 associates. To learn more about how to participate in sports betting at the casino resort and to experience the rest of Paragon’s amenities, visit www.paragoncasinoresort.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To book a stay at the Paragon Resort or learn more, call (318) 253-1946 or 1-800-946-1946.

About the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana:

The Tunica-Biloxi people first appeared in the Mississippi Valley. In the late 1700s, they settled near Marksville, where they were skilled traders and entrepreneurs. Today, the Tribe has more than 1,200 members throughout the United States, primarily in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe received federal recognition in 1981 for its reservation within the boundaries of Louisiana. The tribe owns and operates the Paragon Casino Resort, the largest employer in Central Louisiana. Through its compact, negotiated by the late Tribal Chairman Earl J. Barbry Sr. and the State of Louisiana, the Tribe has assisted local governments in the area with its quarterly distribution of funds, totaling more than $40 million over two decades. For more information about the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit www.tunicabiloxi.org and “like” us on Facebook.

About United Way of Central Louisiana

UWCL was formed in 1954 to facilitate the work of community organizations through fundraising and community dialogue. Our mission is to link people and resources for a stronger community in central Louisiana. We dream of a community in which all our neighbors are linked to each other and to the resources they need to prosper and thrive. We fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. Our goal is to create long-lasting changes that prevent problems from happening in the first place. We are committed to honoring, embracing, and harnessing the power of diversity of all Central Louisiana residents to create a stronger community for all. We leverage the relationships of individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and government to achieve lasting change.