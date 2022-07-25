ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Gordon McKernan sat down with FOX 48 to speak more on his firm’s backpack giveaway; ensuring over 1000 students receive school supplies for this coming year.

Where are you from?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born and raised.

What motivated you to do this backpack program?

We’ve been different forms of giveaways for years. We had some operational challenges with the COVID so we needed to disband that. Back packs for kids has always been in the background of my mind. There are families who have to count their dollars and may need help.

How long has this been in place?

This is our first Backpack giveaway. Gordon Gives is an arm of the company operating for over 10 years, and expanding throughout the state. Hopefully next year will be a bigger and better one.

That’s a powerful commitment to the community?

We like to be immersed in the community, and represent the community. If you are going to be a good corporate citizen of the community, you have to be wiling to step up and give back charitably and civically.

Why is the access to school supplies so important?

You see all the challenges children have now. And then, coming off the year with COVID, reading the studies on how kids learn… I think it starts a good message on how to start the school year.

How will winners recieve backpacks?

Marketing department does a really good job. Go online and register. The department will let you know online.

When you were a student, was there a teacher that impacted you?

I had Ms. Mosely in 3rd grade, she had exciting math games. Dr, Guillot he was our 6th grade teacher. And Dr. Delacroix, he was an english teacher who was really impactful.

Something about those liberal arts teachers?

I tended to drift that way as compared to the sciences.

What is your advice to those who want to be a lawyer like you?

Go to school, do well in it, don’t get in trouble, try to do the right thing. The bible is a great place to go if you want to find a certain value set. Then once you do that, don’t give up; keep perserverig. Just get up and try again.