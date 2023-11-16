BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is excited to announce the launch of his eleventh annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway event. The event will provide 488 free bikes to children across seven different cities in Louisiana.

From its humble beginnings as a 94-bicycle giveaway in the Greater Baton Rouge area, the Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway has since expanded to communities in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport, Monroe, Baton Rouge and Hammond. This annual event is the law firm’s largest community-based initiative and reflects McKernan’s commitment to giving back to the communities that Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys serves.

Starting on November 15, parents and guardians can register to win one of 488 bikes by visiting gordongives.com. Winners will also receive helmets generously donated by physicians from various locations in Louisiana.

The registration period for those in the Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe areas closes on Thursday, November 30, at 11:59 p.m. The registration period for those in the Baton Rouge and Hammond areas closes on Thursday, December 7, at 11:59 p.m. McKernan’s team will randomly select and contact winners the Monday following each respective deadline.

Standing the test of time, bicycles remain a popular and traditional Christmas gift for children. Inspired by his fondest childhood Christmas memory of receiving a shiny, red bike, McKernan strives to recreate the joy he felt for as many children as possible each year.

“I can remember coming down the stairs and seeing that bike under our family tree. I can’t help but want to share that feeling with as many children as possible,” said McKernan. “As we expand our business and become part of communities across the state, we want to give back to the people in each of those areas.”

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.