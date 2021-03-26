Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys expands footprint in Alexandria

Open House and FREE lunch on April 8th, 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, a leading provider of quality legal services throughout the state of Louisiana, is excited to announce an office move in Alexandria, LA. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has moved to 4207 Parliament Dr. Suite A, Alexandria, LA 71303.

In addition to a new, larger office space we are proud to announce our newest local attorney, Matthew Seaton. Matthew was born and raised in Alexandria, LA. He attended Southern University Law School, where he earned the Cali Award for the highest grade in both Offshore Personal Injury and Advanced Torts. After graduating, he returned to his hometown to assist injured and disabled clients.

“We are all excited to expand our business in the city of Alexandria and welcome our newest attorney, Matthew,” commented Gordon McKernan, CEO. “However, more than anything, this move represents our continued commitment to serving our clients and providing the highest quality of legal service.”

To celebrate the relocation, we will be hosting a local food truck, Bayou Dawgs on April 8th from 11:30 am till 1:30 pm. The first 50 people will enjoy a FREE loaded hotdog meal! In addition to a FREE lunch, locals can pick up some “G Swag” and meet the Alexandria staff.

Date: April 8, 2021

Time: 11:30am – 1:30pm

Location: 4207 Parliament Dr. Suite A

About Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys was originally founded as McKernan Law Firm in the early ’80s by the late Jerry McKernan who based his law practice on Christian principles and protecting the rights of people whose lives had been impacted through an accident. Over time, Gordon McKernan took over the firm, and the firm became known as Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. It has since expanded to over 150 employees, 53 attorneys, and nine satellite locations. Inspired by his father to practice law, Gordon took over the firm in 2009 and has dramatically increased his presence throughout Louisiana. Gordon remains grounded in the Biblical principles that he was taught by his family and continues to devote his practice to helping clients resolve their personal injury claims fairly.

Gordon Mckernan Injury Attorneys Mission

Our mission at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is to provide the highest quality of legal service, compassion, and support to our clients and their families. Our commitment is evidenced through our constant and relentless pursuit of truth and justice while maximizing our client’s recovery.