ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie in a creative way. In a noteworthy display of celebration, McKernan is adorning the highways and interstates of Louisiana with Taylor Swift-inspired billboards.

This project is the result of McKernan’s Get Gordon Billboard Design Competition, which was launched in August. The competition saw Louisiana residents of all ages submitting their original billboard designs for a chance to win a range of prizes.

As the entries poured in, the competition gained tremendous popularity, and after careful consideration, McKernan and his team selected the top designs. The firm decided to involve the community in selecting the rankings.

Residents from all corners of Louisiana voted for their favorite billboard design, underlining the profound connection between Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and the local community. The second-place design, which will grace the side of interstates and highways all over Louisiana in the next few days, was created by Joseph Berthelot.

This project pays homage to the iconic artist and highlights McKernan’s commitment to merging cultural influences into his marketing while also engaging with the community in an innovative way.

Gordon McKernan shared his enthusiasm for this project, stating, “Joseph got it right when he put ‘Here for You in Any Era’ on the design. My team and I look forward to seeing the community’s reaction.”

As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie hits the big screens, McKernan’s billboards offer Louisianians a unique opportunity to share in this celebration. Keep an eye out for these special displays as they make their appearances on highways and interstates throughout the state.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.