Golf for Good at the UPS Golf Tournament to benefit Children’s Advocacy Network

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPS is hosting their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at Oak Wing Golf Course on Saturday, September 18th,

This event will be to raise money for Children’s Advocacy Network. CAN’s mission is to help heal and

champion abused and neglected children throughout Central Louisiana. The purpose of the annual golf

tournament is to come together as a community, and support our local non-profit organizations making a

difference in our community. When we come together as a community, we can make a change.

When you give to the Children’s Advocacy Network, you are touching a child’s life and building strong

families.

For event information, contact Chris Bond (318-451-6437) or Jennifer Fields (318-419-5007).