ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On November 15th, 2023, Glass Act Recycling will host a community celebration for America Recycles DayⓇ (ARD), an annual holiday and nationwide initiative by the Keep America Beautiful organization. The day-long event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Glass Act’s Recycling Center located at 5215-B Leo Street in Alexandria. Shining light on the local recycling movement, the event will also fulfill ARD’s mission of educating and motivating current and would-be recyclers, aiming to make recycling bigger and better.

In just 18 months of operations, Glass Act Recycling has diverted over 200,000 lbs. of glass bottles and jars from local landfills, repurposing crushed glass into locally relevant products. Glass Act views ARD as a chance to celebrate the power of its regional partnerships and promote its current initiative, namely the “146 Bin Drive,” an expansion of curbside glass pick-up to serve 146 residences throughout Alexandria.

With a $25/month contribution from each home for monthly curbside pickup, Glass Act’s operations will be financially sustainable and capable of even bigger projects.

This residential pick-up drive will run from October’s curbside pickup day, October 11th, to America Recycles Day on November 15th. Residents signing up during this period will get the iconic yellow recycling bin for free, a $25 value. Residents can sign up day-of at the Center or by visiting glassactrecycling.com/residential-pickup.

Glass Act is asking local organizations and community members to volunteer for America Recycles Day, serving as the boots on the ground for the following events and assisting attendees when they drop off their recyclable glass. Organizations or individuals who wish to lend their support as a volunteer can contact Loren Ryland at lorenmichelle11@gmail.com or 318-623-7942.

Event Schedule

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. All Day Glass Drop ● Seeking volunteers now. Drop off your RINSED glass bottles and jars to be crushed and repurposed into abrasives (for sandblasting) or pool filtration media.

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. “Breakfast with Annie” ● Accepting sponsorships now. Join Glass Act’s founder for a coffee and donut breakfast, drop off your glass before work or school, and take a tour of the Center to see Glass Act’s manufacturing process.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. “Community Cookout / Grillin’ for Glass Act” ● Accepting sponsorships now. This informal luncheon will celebrate collaborations with local municipalities, nonprofits, fellow Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce members, and manufacturing partners. Drop off your glass and hear from Glass Act’s customers on how they are using crushed glass in their business operations.

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. “Cookies and Lemonade on Leo Street” ● Accepting sponsorships now. Perfect for the young and the young at heart, stop by for an after school treat and cap off America Recycles Day and the “146 Bin Drive.” The official tally for residential homes signed up, zip codes served, and pounds of glass collected year-to-date will

occur at 5:00 p.m.

Across the United States, last year’s ARD saw nearly 15,000,000 pounds of recyclable materials collected in a single day. At Glass Act’s Center, locals can also drop off their cardboard recycling (courtesy of Hometown Recycling) and metal cans (courtesy of Xpress Recycling) for ARD and year round.

The community’s involvement in this event and related recycling opportunities would solidify the clear message that Alexandria’s residents want and need sufficient recycling infrastructure.

Glass Act Recycling is a non-profit organization with a goal of diverting glass waste from local landfills while simultaneously creating new products from the recycled glass both for practical and creative endeavors. To learn more about Central Louisiana’s only full-circle recycling Center, visit www.glassactrecycling.com.

Established in 1953, the Keep America Beautiful organization provides expertise, programs, and resources to spearhead beautification projects, mitigate littering, and support resilient communities. It has millions of volunteers and over 700 place-based affiliate organizations including the city of Pineville, Louisiana.