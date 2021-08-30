Giraldez Franco’s golden goal gives Wildcats winning start to 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. – After fighting from behind for most of the match, the Louisiana College men’s soccer team found a late equalizer to force overtime, and then João Pedro Giraldez Franco sent the Wildcats home happy as his goal in overtime gave LC a 3-2 win over the Pensacola Christian Eagles Saturday afternoon at Eagle Soccer Field.

The Wildcats had numerous opportunities in the first half to strike, but it was the Eagles who broke through first after 41 tough minutes to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Following halftime, LC came out even more determined to attack the PCC D, and it paid off just seven minutes into the second 45 as João Pedro Giraldez Franco made a perfect run to get behind the back line and beat the Eagle keeper to level the score at 1-1 in the 52nd minute.

However, that tied score would last just five minutes as the Eagles retook the lead with a 57th minute goal that made the score 2-1.

Needing a goal to equalize again, LC went to the person who finished the spring 2021 season with a hat trick, Arturo Riestra Torrejon. Adrian Amoros Navarro fed in a perfect pass to Riestra Torrejon, who beat the goalkeeper just inside the post to level the score line again at 2-2 in the 71st minute. Both teams looked for a game-winner inside the final minutes of the regular 90, but none would come so the game went to extra time.

And in the 95th minute, Carlos Juarez fed Giraldez Franco, who beat the Eagle goalkeeper for the game-winning golden goal to collect his first brace in his first match as a Wildcat.

João Pedro Giraldez Franco scored on both shots he took in the match to pick up his first two goals as a Wildcat. After scoring three goals in LC’s final match of the spring season, Arturo Riestra Torrejon made it two straight matches with a goal as he picked up his first score of the fall 2021 season, taking eight shots and putting three on target in the process. Adrian Amoros Navarro put both shots he took on frame and was credited with an assist.

In a pretty evenly played match, LC finished the match taking 20 shots with 11 on target while Pensacola Christian took 17 shots in the match with six on frame.

Martin Hernandez (1-0), in his first start in net for LC, was credited with four saves and picked up the win as he played all 95 minutes.

The Wildcats (1-0) look to make it three straight wins dating back to last season next Saturday on the road at Blue Mountain College. Kickoff against the Toppers (0-0) is set for 12:00 P.M. at Topper Pitch