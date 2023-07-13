ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Giles Hyundai contributed 6 bulletproof vests (BPV) to the Turkey Creek Police Department.

TCPD Chief, Brittany Guillory and officers accept gifted bulletproof vests from Bob Giles.

Since 2016, Giles Automotive has taken action in cause to minimize on-job injury for police officer of Louisiana. “I was surprised to learn BPVs are usually good for about five years,” admitted, Giles Automotive owner, Bob Giles. This relies on things like exposure to the elements, how many times it was hit by a projectile, the force of those projectiles, and threading maintenance. But what happens after those five years? “My very first vest was a hand-me-down,” an officer replied while gleefully checking out the gifted BPVs.

Vests tend to get recycled, or sparse use because of tightened budgets and funding, some departments losing more BPVs than they are able purchase that same year is an actual possibility. Giles Gives Back does their part to make up for the difference.

What makes a bulletproof vest a bulletproof vest?

Bulletproof vests, also known as ballistic vests or body armor, are typically made from several layers of high-strength fibers and other materials designed to provide protection against projectiles.

The most common materials used in modern bulletproof vests include:

Aramid fibers (e.g., Kevlar): Aramid fibers, such as Kevlar, are synthetic fibers with high tensile strength and resistance to impact. They are commonly used in bulletproof vests due to their lightweight nature and excellent resistance to cuts and abrasions. Aramid fibers are woven into a strong fabric or layered in a laminated structure to form the basis of the vest. Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE): UHMWPE is another synthetic fiber that is extremely strong and lightweight. Vests incorporating UHMWPE fibers offer excellent ballistic protection. Brands like Dyneema and Spectra are popular UHMWPE materials used in the production of bulletproof vests. Ceramic or metallic plates: In some cases, bulletproof vests may also include additional hard armor plates made of ceramic materials, such as boron carbide or alumina, or metallic alloys like steel or titanium. These plates provide enhanced protection against high-velocity rifle rounds. Spall liners: Spall liners are often used in conjunction with hard armor plates. They are typically made from materials like Kevlar or UHMWPE and are designed to capture or disperse the fragments and spalling that can occur when a projectile strikes a hard surface.

The lifespan of a bulletproof vest can vary depending on several factors, including the materials used, the quality of construction, and the manufacturer’s specifications. However, most manufacturers and industry experts recommend that bulletproof vests be replaced approximately every five years.