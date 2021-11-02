Gene Haas Foundation awards $10,000 grant to CLTCC

Alexandria, La., November 2, 2021 — The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded $10,000 to Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) to support manufacturing education. This is the third consecutive award the Haas Foundation has presented to CLTCC.



“We are extremely honored to be selected by the Gene Haas Foundation to receive support for our manufacturing program. This generous donation will fund scholarships for Machining students as well as supplies for our Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center’s Machine Shop and Lab,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle.



“This funding support that the Gene Haas Foundation has provided for our students is very much appreciated,” said CLTCC Instructor Ronnie Richmond. “CLTCC’s Machine Tool Technology program is working to provide students with skills in basic milling and lathe machining as well as CNC programming and operation. These funds provide financial assistance to help students pay tuition so that they can gain the necessary skills to start a career as a machinist, machine operator, CNC operator and possible in the future, a CNC programmer. These jobs provide good job security and wages. We are very grateful to the Gene Haas Foundation.”



Students interested in applying for CLTCC’s Machine Tool Technology Program may contact instructor Larry Book at 318-487-5835 ext #1155.



For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855