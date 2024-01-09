ALEXANDRIA, La, (WNTZ) – Alexandria’s Garden District Neighborhood Foundation (GDNF) is proud to announce this year’s Mardi Gras festivities, featuring our famous Mutt Strut, a doggy costume contest, live entertainment, plus food and beverage trucks. The good times will roll on February 10th, 2024, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Albert and 20th streets.

After the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association (AMGA) Children’s Parade at 10:00 a.m., the public is invited to continue the fun by promenading in our puppy parade and enjoying an evening of live music with the four-piece band Sound of Change. Registration for the Mutt Strut begins at 2:00 p.m., costumes are judged right before the doggy parade rolls at 3:00 p.m., and the band will play from 4:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. The Foundation asks attendees to bring canned goods as their “ticket,” so check out the details below.

Dogs and their owners can register for the costume contest and second line starting at 2:00 p.m. Enrollment costs $15 for the first dog and an additional $10 for each dog thereafter, payable by cash, check, or Venmo. Get excited because there will be prizes for the most festive and unique costumes to be awarded by local celebrity judges. Food and bar truck details are being finalized, but rest assured we will have delicious options to enjoy through the band’s set. Bring pop-up chairs, a picnic blanket (weather permitting), and your dancing shoes!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In true Garden District fashion, the Foundation asks attendees to bring along these canned food items for the annual contribution to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. It’s things we take for granted (items like peanut butter, baby food, and formula, or essentials like olive oil and spices) that make the difference for a family in need. Our community needs our supporting acts of service now more than ever.

To learn more, check out the group’s Facebook page (@gardendistrictalexla) for event updates. It is sure to be a hit, and the Foundation can’t wait to see you there!