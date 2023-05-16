PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – May 15, 2023 – Cleco Power awarded Jeremy Warden and Christiana Thomas, seniors at Peabody Magnet High School, with the company’s Power of a Promise Scholarship.

The scholarship, which was established in 2020, includes full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals and a paid internship at Cleco Power’s Brame Energy Center in Lena, La.

It’s awarded annually to a high school junior or senior who plans to attend Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Alexandria Campus pursuing a Career and Technical Education in the school’s Industrial Manufacturing Technology Program. Recipients also must demonstrate high academic performance, financial need, personal accomplishments and community service.

“This scholarship not only helps me better my future but helps my family by not having to worry about paying for my tuition” said Jeremy, a resident of Alexandria. “I want to work hard and be so successful that my parents no longer have to work.”

Cleco established the Power of a Promise Scholarship to help fund training, curriculum development and scholarships at CLTCC as well as create educational and career opportunities for underrepresented populations.

“My career goal is to become a chef one day and own a catering business,” said Christina, a resident of Alexandria. “I love to cook because I enjoy making people happy by feeding them.”

“By awarding Power of a Promise Scholarships to these students, Cleco is not only investing in

the future of these individuals but in the promotion of diversity and inclusion in the manufacturing industry here in Central LA and beyond,” said Shannon Senviel, talent coordinator at Cleco.

To learn more about the Power of a Promise Scholarship, contact Shannon Senviel, Cleco recruiter, at (318) 484-7670.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of

3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a nonprofit corporation.

For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.