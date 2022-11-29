ALEXANDRIA, La, (WNTZ) – The Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine celebrates Giving Day with a food drive for The Alexandria Food Bank to help families in the CenLa community make ends meet during the holidays.

“It is all about coming together and serving the community we are in,” notes Kaylee, Freedman’s food drive organizer. “We know this can be a difficult time for many people,” judging by the four, nearly unliftable cardboard boxes, Freedman Clinic’s team is very serious about their mission.

When asked how all the food supplies will get transferred, Kaylee responds “People need them, it’s just heavy lifting on our part.” It is safe to say, Freedman’s can-do attitude might be infectious.

About Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine

The Freedman Clinic is now the largest pure internal medicine clinic in the state of Louisiana, comprised of board-certified and/or board-eligible specialists and subspecialists in general internal medicine, gastroenterology, family medicine, pediatrics, infectious diseases, sleep medicine, rheumatology and nephrology.