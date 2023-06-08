ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine Laboratory has met all the criteria for Laboratory Accreditation by COLA Inc., a leading national laboratory accreditor, whose program and standards enable clinical laboratories and staff to meet United States Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA) and other regulatory requirements.

Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing, and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey. Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine has earned COLA Inc. accreditation to provide quality service to its patients.

