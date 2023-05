ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – FOX 48 has joined with the Paragon Casino Resort for the “Hit for Hope” Tunica-Biloxi Governor’s Cup golf tournament.

Sign up your four person team for the tournament on June 26, 2023 with a shotgun start at 9AM. Come play at the beautiful Tamahka Trails Golf Club in Marksville. To register your team or for more information, contact Gavin Bridges at community@uwcl.org, or Spencer Galland at sgalland@tunica.org. To register online, visit https://www.uwcl.org/hit-hope