Four CLTCC campuses to be realigned in LCTCS board action

ALEXANDRIA, La., April 14, 2021 — The Louisiana Community Technical College System Board

announced today that four current Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC)

campuses will be realigned to other community colleges in the state. This action is in an effort to

assist in achieving new accreditation goals, better serve the needs of students, and provide

greater access to expanding opportunities in each campus community. The realignment will

take effect July 1, 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter.

“CLTCC continues to make progress towards meeting the requirements for Southern

Association of Colleges and Schools accreditation,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle,

“Historically, Louisiana’s Community and Technical Colleges have realigned colleges in an effort

to promote and facilitate accreditation.”

The four CLTCC campuses affected are the Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville, which will be

realigned with SOWELA Technical Community College; the Ward H. Nash Avoyelles Campus,

which will be realigned with South Louisiana Community College; and the Natchitoches Campus

and Sabine Valley Campus, which will both be realigned with Bossier Parish Community

College.

Under the realignment, CLTCC will include the Alexandria Campus, Ferriday Campus, Huey P.

Long Campus in Winnfield, and Rod Brady Campus in Jena. LCTCS has realigned campuses in

the past, with the most recent realignment coming in 2017. No campuses are being closed as

part of this realignment.

“Today’s action by the Board of Supervisors is driven by the need to be more equitable in our

program mix and delivery model as well as ensuring more students, specifically those in rural

communities, have greater access to transferable and workforce training programs. Additionally,

the realignment will put a greater emphasis on placing CLTCC in a better position to achieve

Southern Association of Colleges and Schools accreditation,” said LCTCS President Dr. Monty

Sullivan.

What is now CLTCC has been accredited under the Council on Occupational Education since

1976 and was most recently had a successful affirmation visit in March of this year. In 2012,

CLTCC was established as a Technical Community College by the Louisiana Legislature. At

that time, CLTCC was directed toward accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges

and Schools (SACSCOC).

Work has continued since that time to achieve SACSCOC accreditation, but efforts have been

impacted by several factors, including statewide fiscal challenges that impacted all post-secondary education and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, CLTCC completed

the three legislative audits required by SACSCOC in order to make an application for

accreditation. The school plans to submit a SACSCOC application later this month.

