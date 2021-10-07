Former Jennings High coach found dead in possible boating mishap at Chicot State Park

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A former Jennings High School teacher and coach was found dead this morning, Oct. 7, near his boat in Chicot State Park in Evangeline Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Danny R. Reed, 71, of Jennings, was recovered from Chicot Lake at around 9 a.m. this morning after he did not return home the previous night. LDWF officials began the search for Reed at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, joined by Jeff Davis Parish and Evangeline Parish sheriff’s deputies. The search continued until around 3 a.m. this morning, returning to the search at first light.

Reed’s boat was found in a cove shortly after sunrise. His body was found a short distance from the boat shortly afterward. It is not known why Reed was out of his boat. He was not wearing any life jackets. The Jeff Davis Parish Coroner’s Office will determine a final cause of death.

Reed was a retired civics instructor and football and baseball coach at Jennings High School.