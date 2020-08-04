Former Grant Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested for second degree rape

Grant Parish (August 3, 2020) – In late July 2020, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP BOI) was contacted by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO) to investigate a complaint of an alleged rape involving one of their deputies. The alleged offense occurred while the former deputy was off-duty and not acting in an official capacity.

The former deputy was identified as 23-year-old Bobby Aaron Dykes of Dry Prong. After receiving the investigative request from GPSO, LSP investigators immediately began conducting interviews and gathering evidence. As a result of the investigation and information obtained, LSP investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Dykes. He was arrested earlier today for one count of second degree rape and was booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted LSP BOI with the investigation. There is no further information available at this time. Questions related to Dykes’ employment status and work history should be directed to GPSO.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public to report suspicious or criminal activity through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.