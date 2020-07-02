Former deputy in Louisiana facing theft charges

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office has led to the arrest of a former deputy in Louisiana.

James Boren Jr, 56, is a former deputy with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An internal audit is what sparked the initial investigation in May.

LSP says, “Boren Jr. admitted to taking approximately twenty-one thousand dollars over a four-year period.”

The investigation found that Boren, Jr. took even more money.

“The internal audit revealed Boren Jr. had stolen approximately thirty-five thousand dollars and one firearm,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Boren Jr. was apprehended on Wednesday and is currently in the Concordia Parish Detention Center.

Boren Jr. is facing these charges:

Malfeasance in office

Felony theft

Misdemeanor theft

Theft of a firearm

The investigation into this case remains open.