FOREST HILL, La. (WNTZ) — Forest Hill Junior High is set to come alive with vibrant colors, tantalizing aromas, and lively rhythms on Thursday, October 5th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., as it hosts the much-anticipated Hispanic Heritage Festival. This community event, held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15), promises an evening of cultural richness, delicious cuisine, and enthusiastic festivities.

What to Expect:

Cultural Extravaganza: Forest Hill Junior High will be transformed into a cultural melting pot, with traditional music and dance performances that will captivate the audience. Students have delved into their class assignments, researching and highlighting famous Hispanic figures, adding an educational touch to the festivities.

Culinary Delights: Prepare your taste buds for a culinary journey through Latin America. Food enthusiasts can savor the flavors of traditional dishes, including mouthwatering tamales, pupusas, and a delectable array of desserts. Food trucks will be stationed in the parking lot, offering an array of delectable treats. The gymnasium will host several food booths, ensuring attendees can relish an authentic gastronomic experience.

Entertainment Galore: The evening's entertainment lineup includes a talented DJ spinning lively tunes, a mesmerizing traditional dance performance, and beloved games like loteria, a pinata, and the ever-popular musical chairs, a cherished tradition at Hispanic weddings.

Student Involvement: Forest Hill Junior High's 6th to 8th-grade students enrolled in Spanish classes will serve as emcees, guiding attendees through the evening's festivities. These students are also actively preparing colorful posters that showcase the diverse facets of Hispanic culture and spotlight prominent figures.

Community Collaboration: Guided by the dedicated FHJH Spanish teacher, Mrs. Winners, the event has received overwhelming support from the Forest Hill community. Local resources and talents have been harnessed to ensure an authentic and engaging experience, creating a true sense of community spirit.

Event Details:

What: Hispanic Heritage Festival at Forest Hill Junior High

When: Thursday, October 5th, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Where: Forest Hill Junior High School, 15 Hwy. 497 South, Forest Hill, LA 71430

For further information and inquiries, please contact Mary Helen Downey at mary.downey@rpsb.us. Forest Hill Junior High welcomes all community members to join in this celebration of culture, unity, and the rich heritage of the Hispanic community. Come experience the magic of Hispanic Heritage Month at Forest Hill Junior High’s vibrant festival!

