HOUMA, La. (WNTZ) – In a signing ceremony today, Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) and Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) signed an articulation agreement making it easier for students to transfer credits from Fletcher to LSUA. In the agreement signed, Fletcher and LSUA have agreed to allow students to complete the Associate of Applied Science Degree at Fletcher and transfer credit hours earned toward completion of the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration or Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences.

The agreement was announced and signed by Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland and Louisiana State University of Alexandria Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

The new articulation agreement between Fletcher and LSUA marks the beginning of a new and exciting partnership for students to continue to further their education and training after graduating from Fletcher.

“Fletcher Technical Community College is thrilled to sign three new agreements with LSU-Alexandria. Our focus at Fletcher remains on assisting our students in pursuing their career goals. We recognize that many students will want to continue their education onto the bachelor’s degree. These agreements provide a seamless pathway for students to achieve this. Learning is a lifelong endeavor and in our current economy the ability to continue to learn new things and upskill are critical to successful families, communities, and economy” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor for Fletcher Technical Community College.

“We are committed to providing seamless opportunities for Fletcher Technical Community College (FTCC) graduates to continue their education and obtain a Bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA),” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor. “Working together for the benefit of all Louisiana students is clearly a shared objective that we know will result in a better prepared and educated workforce statewide.”

“As graduates of applied associate degrees gain work experience, they often seek to further their education to gain earning power by completing a four-year baccalaureate program,” says College of Business Dean, Dr. Randall Dupont. “The BAAS removes the difficulty of transferring technical coursework. Furthermore, this flexibility will be beneficial to veterans and active-duty military who have earned credit through military programs.”

About Fletcher Technical Community College

Originally known as South Louisiana Trade School, Fletcher Technical Community College has provided education and career-minded training to the Bayou Region of South Louisiana since 1948. Fletcher Technical Community College will serve a diverse population of 5000+ individuals annually by providing pathways to higher education, the workforce, life-long learning, and/or personal enrichment. The college prepares students for success through technology-driven curriculum and a uniquely supportive environment. The college actively engages business and industry to develop the Bayou Region’s workforce. www.fletcher.edu

About Louisiana State University of Alexandria

In 1960, LSUA began as a two-year institution. After 40 years of educational success, the University was elevated to a four-year university in 2001 – granting bachelor’s degrees and expanding its importance to the educational advancement of many across Central Louisiana and beyond. Today, LSUA not only serves students from every parish in Louisiana but also students from 45 states and 28 countries. LSUA consists of five academic colleges led by their own deans and department chairs. The university upholds a strong commitment to academic excellence and expanding its engagement with students, scholars, and the larger community. www.lsua.edu