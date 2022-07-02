ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The City of Alexandria will hold the annual Rock the Red celebration starting at 5 p.m. Saturday night in downtown Alexandria. The current weather forecast calls for the possibility of rain on Saturday. Fireworks are planned to display rain or shine. According to the city, torrential downpour and lightning are the events only inhibitors. The Alexandria Riverfront Amphitheater seating area will be open for spectators to watch the fireworks.