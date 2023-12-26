ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is reminding everyone to refrain from using fireworks and especially shooting firearms into the air during the celebratory holidays remaining in 2023.

APD wants everyone to end 2023 and start the New Year of 2024 in the best of health without being written a citation or going to jail.

Sec. 11-9. – Fireworks, firecrackers, toy pistols; discharging within city

(a)It shall be unlawful for any person to discharge a toy pistol where percussion or powder is used, within the city.

(b)It shall be unlawful for any person to explode a firecracker or fireworks of any kind within the city; provided, however, this subsection shall not apply to pyrotechnic displays, referred to in the fire prevention code herein adopted, authorized in writing by the mayor.

(Code 1956, § 18-24)

Cross-reference — Article 13 of the fire prevention code restricts the manufacture, sale, discharge or possession of fireworks within the municipality.

State Law-reference — Discharging or selling fireworks and toy pistols restricted, R.S. 14:311, 14:318, 14:319, 51:650 et seq.

Alexandria Code of Ordinances

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.