WNTZ – Alexandria, La. (January 29, 2022) —Alexandria firefighters responding to a medical call and house fire found a deceased male in an Alexandria residence early Saturday morning.

The Alexandria Fire Department received a call at 5:58 a.m. for medical assistance at a residence on Kathy Ann Street. When they arrived, firefighters found a fire had occurred, which was out at the time of arrival. They also found a deceased male in the residence. Foul play is not suspected in the death. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members. The fire remains under investigation pending an autopsy, which is standard procedure in fire-related fatalities.