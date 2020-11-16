Fire destroys former visitor’s locker room building at Bringhurst Field in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Nov. 13, 2020) — An early morning fire resulted in the complete destruction of the former visitor’s locker room building at Bringhurst Field.

Firefighters received the call a little after 2 a.m. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

City workers have barricaded the area around the burned debris, which is blocking Cotton Wright Drive which runs between Bringhurst Field and the Alexandria Zoo. Cotton Wright Drive is currently closed until further notice.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. If anyone has information about the fire, please contact Alexandria Fire Prevention at 318-441-6608.